Longueuil police are searching for three men who robbed and assaulted an individual in their home on Boxing Day.

On Dec. 26, 2017, three men forced their way into a home on Westgate St. in Longueuil in the middle of the afternoon.

Once inside they struck a resident, inflicting what police describe as minor injuries, then stole multiple items before leaving in a vehicle.

Police said one of the suspects was carrying a firearm.

All three men appeared to be about 25 years old. Two of them were white and one was black.

Police have now produced a sketch of one suspect, describing him as a man about 1.75 to 1.8 m tall with a medium build (5'9" to 6', about 170 lb).

At the time he was wearing a white tuque with blue, white, and red stripes. He had dark hair, brown eyes, and a stubbly moustache.

Anyone with information is asked to call Longueuil police at 450-463-7211.