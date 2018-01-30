

CTV Montreal





Longueuil police are searching for three men who robbed and assaulted an individual in their home on Boxing Day.

On Dec. 26, 2017, three men forced their way into a home on Westgate St. in Longueuil in the middle of the afternoon.

Once inside they struck a resident, inflicting what police describe as minor injuries, then stole multiple items before leaving in a vehicle.

Police said one of the suspects was carrying a firearm.

All three men appeared to be about 25 years old. Two of them were white and one was black.

Police have now produced a sketch of one suspect, describing him as a man about 1.75 to 1.8 m tall with a medium build (5'9" to 6', about 170 lb).

At the time he was wearing a white tuque with blue, white, and red stripes. He had dark hair, brown eyes, and a stubbly moustache.

Anyone with information is asked to call Longueuil police at 450-463-7211.