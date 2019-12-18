MONTREAL -- The Longueuil police force has a new recruit – and she’s just two-years-old.

Ghost, the black German Shepherd, joined the Montreal police academy on May 14 and finished her training on Dec. 13.

The pooch was born on Oct. 23, 2017 in the Czech Republic and made her way to a farm on l'Isle-aux-Allumettes in the Outaouais region before getting scooped up as a doggie detective.

She has been described as obedient, agile and social. She will work with Longueuil police agent Steeve Tremblay, who has been an officer for more than 17 years, to detect drugs, money and firearms.

Ghost is taking over for Sako, who retired last May at the ripe ol’ age of 11-and-a-half-years old.