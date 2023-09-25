Longueuil police release images of suspects wanted in grandparents scams
Police in Longueuil are trying to stop a group they believe are defrauding seniors.
The seniors have been targeted by a variety of phone techniques, including what is commonly known as the grandparents scam.
The police’s fraud investigation unit released seven pictures of suspects believed to be involved in the deceptive scheme.
The scam generally involves a person calling a senior, and claiming their grandchild, for example, is in legal trouble, either in Canada or abroad, and needs to be bailed out at the police station.
Police say the pitch can be so convincing that many have fallen into the trap over the years. In this case, the Longueuil police claim that a second person, pretending to be a lawyer, urges the target to withdraw thousands of dollars at a bank machine.
A group of accomplices then meet the victim, with a promise to give it to the fake lawyer, who will have the grandchild released.
The supposed grandchild, or other relative, is normally not involved or aware of what’s going on. The con artists will often go through the victim’s public profiles on social media to gather as much personal information as possible about their family.
The scam is difficult to trace, as many victims are too embarrassed to admit they were defrauded. But in this case, police were able to trace some of the suspects involved using video footage near ATMs.
A variant of the scam involves the same callers pretending to be from police service or the bank, claiming their victim’s bank account was compromised and demanding all sorts of private information.
It usually ends with the victim being asked to make a withdrawal at an ATM, where the police impersonator will demand the person hand over the money as evidence of a crime.
Police are reminding residents to be careful: if they get a call regarding a relative in distress demanding money, it’s best to call other family members to see if it’s true.
In the case of attempted bank fraud, financial institutions warn their customers that their staff would never demand passwords through email, text messages, or phone calls.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects in the photos is asked to call 911.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Speaker's Nazi veteran invite 'profoundly embarrassing' Trudeau says, as Rota faces calls to resign
Tensions flared in the Commons on Monday over opposition calls for House Speaker Anthony Rota to resign after apologizing to Parliament for inviting, recognizing and leading the chamber in a standing ovation for a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
Poster advertising 'whites-only' children's playtime sparks outrage in B.C. community
Police have launched an investigation into a poster inviting "proud parents of European children" to participate in racially segregated playtime in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
Canadian air force investigating 'inappropriate and unapproved' call sign broadcast on U.K. flight
The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) is investigating an ‘inappropriate and unapproved’ call sign that was transmitted electronically from one of its aircraft on Monday.
'Deeply hurtful': Polish ambassador condemns Nazi veteran’s invitation to Canada’s Parliament
Polish ambassador to Canada says House Speaker Anthony Rota's apology doesn’t go far enough after a Nazi veteran was honoured in the House of Commons last Friday.
7 candidates have qualified for the 2nd Republican presidential debate. Here's who missed the cut
The field for the second Republican presidential debate will be smaller than the first.
Vaccination during pregnancy safe, effective and recommended, CMAJ says
The most up-to-date guidelines from the Canadian Medical Association Journal recommend the COVID-19 vaccine for anyone who is pregnant in order to reduce the risk of serious illness to themselves and the children they carry.
Canadian Sikhs stage protests against Indian government over murder
Canadian Sikhs staged small protests outside India's diplomatic missions on Monday, a week after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there may be a link between New Delhi and the murder of a Sikh separatist advocate in British Columbia.
An airsoft pistol, a machete, and 2 knives: Jury learns of items seized in pickup truck used during attack on a London, Ont. family
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, continued in Windsor for his actions on June 6, 2021 that killed four people and seriously injured a fifth person. In court on Monday, two forensic identification officers with the London Police Service testified.
Canada approves Ebola virus vaccine for adults exposed to the deadly disease
Canada has approved a vaccine to prevent Ebola in non-pregnant and otherwise healthy adults aged 18 and older.
Toronto
-
'Greenbelt just the tip of the iceberg': Scrutiny turns to boundary changes benefiting developer who bought tickets to Ford stag party
The scandal over the removal of land from the protected Greenbelt for a connected few could be just "the tip of the iceberg" as opposition parties called for a new investigation of a different set of land changes that may prove to be another type of headache for Ontario's beleaguered government.
-
Police identify stabbing victim found near Finch Station
Toronto police have now identified the 23-year-old man fatally stabbed near Finch Station Sunday.
-
SIU clears officer in connection with shooting death of Stoney Creek, Ont. landlord
Ontario’s police watchdog has cleared a Hamilton police officer who was involved in the shooting death of a landlord who fatally shot two of his tenants in May.
Atlantic
-
Four in 10 child patients face unsafe spinal surgery wait times in Canada: report
Four out of ten child patients in Canada are facing unsafe spinal surgery wait times, which could cost the health-care system $44.6 million, according to a new report that was published Monday.
-
‘Everybody's pretty scared right now’: Pit bull seized after two fatal dog attacks in Bedford
A neighbourhood in Bedford is on edge after a pair of dog attacks that killed two family pets in separate incidents in West Bedford over the weekend.
-
Fantastic first week of fall weather; Season predictions
Weather forecasts in the Maritimes are showing a sunny start to the fire week of Autumn.
London
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'We are investigating': London, Ont. high school football team cancels opener after hazing incident
Staff and coaches at Sir Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School in London are investigating a 'hazing incident' involving the Rams senior football team. One night prior to the season opener, a concerned community member notified the school of something happening on the football field.
-
Local religious leader upset with city councillor’s social media posts
Kevin George, a priest at St. Aidan's Anglican Church, is calling on the city to take action after Ward 4 Coun. Susan Stevenson posted her frustration with the city's homelessness crisis on social media.
-
An airsoft pistol, a machete, and 2 knives: Jury learns of items seized in pickup truck used during attack on a London, Ont. family
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, continued in Windsor for his actions on June 6, 2021 that killed four people and seriously injured a fifth person. In court on Monday, two forensic identification officers with the London Police Service testified.
Northern Ontario
-
Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant known to frequent these Ontario cities
A federal offender is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his statutory release.
-
Highway 11 partially reopened after two transports crash near North Bay
Highway 11 has partially reopened Monday afternoon after an early morning crash between two tractor-trailers near North Bay, police say.
-
9th person in northeastern Ontario dies in off-road vehicle crash
A senior from Calvin Township died in a crash involving an off-road vehicle on private property east of North Bay on Sept. 20, police say.
Calgary
-
Calgary man shot to death through window of Pineridge home: police
Calgary police have released the name of a man killed in the community of Pineridge over the weekend.
-
Victim of violent abduction rescued by Calgary police, 3 adults and 1 teen charged
Calgary police have charged three men and one teen in connection to a violent abduction in the community of Acadia earlier this month.
-
'Unavailable or unaffordable': Banff looks to tackle housing crisis
The Town of Banff is hoping a new affordable housing strategy can make a dent in the community's housing crisis.
Kitchener
-
Willow River Centre targeted by vandalism
A new queer and Indigenous-led centre in Kitchener has been targeted by vandalism, less than two weeks before it's set to open to the public.
-
Royal City Mission says it will be forced to cut hours if it can’t meet fundraising goal
The Mission says it needs to raise $50,000 to $70,000 by mid-October or else it’ll have to reduce hours.
-
Credit cards stolen from Waterloo home while victim slept: Police
Waterloo regional police have released pictures of someone they’re trying to identify in connection to an overnight break-in in Waterloo.
Vancouver
-
3 more B.C. First Nations gain control over on-reserve education
At a ceremony on the Capilano Reserve, three First Nations celebrated agreements with the B.C. and federal governments that put control of on-reserve education in their hands.
-
These are 10 of the most expensive homes on the market in B.C.
It’s no secret that British Columbia is home to the most expensive properties in the country. What can tens of millions of dollars get you in this hub of luxury real estate?
-
'Disbelief. Stunned. Numb': Friend remembers murdered B.C. Mountie
When Jeannette Martin learned her friend Const. Rick O’Brien was shot and killed while serving a search warrant in Coquitlam on Friday morning, she was stunned.
Edmonton
-
2023 had highest number of drug-poisoning deaths of any June on record: Alberta Health data
Newly released data from Alberta's health ministry shows that 161 people died from drug poisonings in June of this year — the highest number of deaths of any June on record and up by 39 deaths compared to the same month last year.
-
Anonymous investor steps forward to back Beaumont's Chartier restaurant
Chartier restaurant in Beaumont will remain open thanks to an anonymous investor.
-
Boyle Street announces new service locations ahead of downtown building closure
Boyle Street Community Services (BSCS) has found several new locations to support its programming while the new King Thunderbird Centre is completed.
Windsor
-
An airsoft pistol, a machete, and 2 knives: Jury learns of items seized in pickup truck used during attack on a London, Ont. family
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, continued in Windsor for his actions on June 6, 2021 that killed four people and seriously injured a fifth person. In court on Monday, two forensic identification officers with the London Police Service testified.
-
'It’s an amazing deal': Unifor members ratify new deal with Ford
A narrow margin of support by Unifor members for the proposed Ford contract is a sign of the times according to the union who will now shift focus towards General Motors.
-
Windsor murder suspect arrested again in Toronto
The Toronto Police Service has arrested a Windsor man for failing to comply with his release order after he reportedly removed his ankle monitor.
Regina
-
Regina man charged with endangering lives after 26 gas meters sabotaged
A man in Regina is facing 31 charges after allegedly causing gas leaks at 26 natural gas meters throughout downtown over the weekend.
-
Parole board staff feared threats as public learned of Sask. mass killer's prior release, emails show
Parole Board of Canada employees were fearful of threats after it was revealed a mass killer in Saskatchewan was on statutory release at the time of last year's rampage, emails show.
-
'Switching it up': After 3 straight losses the Riders are looking to get back in win column
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have not won a game since the Labour Day Classic and are currently on a three-game slide after their weekend loss to the Ottawa Redblacks.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police lay charges after Halton police officers attacked in downtown Ottawa
Ottawa police have arrested and charged a man in connection with an attack in the ByWard Market that injured two Halton Regional Police officers.
-
Ottawa boy dies after multi-storey fall from high-rise apartment
A small memorial of stuffed animals and signs sits outside a Donald Street apartment building, where a three-year-old boy died after falling from the 18th floor on Sunday.
-
New Senators arena could cost $900M, Andlauer suggests
Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer says there is a desire to move the team to a new arena, but it will be costly and it has to make sense for everyone.
Saskatoon
-
'Not how we wanted to find her': Saskatoon police renew calls for details in historic homicide
Saskatoon police are calling on the public for information about a 16-year-old homicide investigation.
-
Saskatoon police: Groups of men in their 30s clashed with sticks, pipes and a bat
Police were called to an incident Friday night that initially sounded like a group of teens may have been battling it out in a city park.
-
Investigation launched after Saskatoon police dog injures suspect
The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating Saskatoon police conduct during an arrest last week.