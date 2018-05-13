Longueuil police recover dead body, injured man from residence
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, May 13, 2018 8:35AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 13, 2018 8:49AM EDT
A man in his 30's was found dead in a home in Saint-Hubert, Longueuil on Saturday night.
Another man, 26, was found in an adjoining room in the residence, located on De La Savane St., and transported to hospital in critical condition, according to Longueuil police.
An acquaintance of the dead man made the macabre discovery around 7:30 p.m.
Police say the body did not show any obvious signs of violence, and the exact cause of death is yet to be determined.
Longueuil police will investigate.
