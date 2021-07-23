MONTREAL -- Longueuil police (SPAL) says it has noticed an increasing number of park gatherings over the past few weeks and is reminding people to comply with municipal bylaws, as well as public health directives.

The force says it plans to deploy more officers to surveil gatherings in parks this upcoming weekend to enforce bylaws related to the consumption of alcohol and drugs, garbage left behind and making sure no one is in a park when they are closed.

Longueuil police notes that, despite the easing of some public health measures, others are still in effect and must be obeyed.

The territory remains in a green alert zone, which means that certain activities are still restricted or prohibited, even outdoors.

For example, face coverings are still recommended for people who are not adequately protected from COVID-19.

Outdoor events must have assigned seating with an audience of up to 5,000 people and a one-seat distance between people who do not live at the same address.

At large outdoor functions, where spectators are standing or seated, the audience must be divided into independent sections of no more than 500 people and reservations are required.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 23, 2021.