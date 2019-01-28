Featured Video
Longueuil police officers injured chasing car thief
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, January 28, 2019 7:01AM EST
Two police officers were hurt early Monday morning while chasing a suspect.
Around 2:45 a.m. a man stole a car from Windsor St. in St. Hubert, on the south shore, and officers quickly began a pursuit.
The chase did not last long and did not go very far.
After about a kilometre, the thief rammed the police car and smashed into another vehicle before running away on foot on Emeraudes St.
The officers managed to chase down the suspect and arrested him around 3 a.m.
The police officers both suffered back injuries during the incident.
