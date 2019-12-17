MONTREAL -- A Longueuil police officer has been suspended for crashing his police cruiser into another car.

As Constable Martin Claveau rushed to the scene of an armed robbery on March 5, 2017, he hit a vehicle driven by a mother who had her 11-month-old daughter with her.

He had activated his car's rooftop lights, but not its siren, and gone through a stop sign, only slowing down slightly, before he re-accelerated and collided with the woman's car.

Claveau's cruiser collided with the driver's side, bruising the mother's leg, but not injuring the 11-month-old.

The Quebec Police Ethics committee recently ruled that Claveau had driven recklessly and suspended him for eight days.