Longueuil police looking for witnesses after man dies of stab wounds in hospital

Longueuil Police (SOURCE: SPAL/Facebook) Longueuil Police (SOURCE: SPAL/Facebook)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What's at stake in the 2022 U.S. midterm election

A tumultuous election season that tugged again at America's searing political divides and raised questions about its commitment to a democratic future comes to a close on Tuesday as voters cast ballots in the first national election of Joe Biden's presidency.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon