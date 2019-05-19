

CTV Montreal





A 25-year-old woman is seriously injured after getting hit by a drunk driver in Longueuil early Sunday morning.

At approximately 4 a.m., SPAL officers arrested a suspected drunk driver who had two passengers, including the woman.

After the arrest of the driver, the woman was free to leave the scene.

She tried to cross the street before another drunk driver hit her with their vehicle.

The woman was sent to the hospital, but her injuries are not life-threatening.

The BEI and SPAL are investigating the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the BEI.