MONTREAL -- Longueuil police (SPAL) is investigating after a man was shot and killed inside his home early Thursday morning.

Officers received a 911 call at 1:30 a.m. about gunfire heard on Truteau Street.

"The man was hit by at least one gunshot," said Mélanie Mercille, a spokesperson with Longueuil police. "His death was confirmed on the scene."

The 32-year-old victim was known to police.

A security perimeter has been set up for investigators to canvass the scene. No arrests have been made.

The shooting comes less than 24 hours after Montreal police (SPVM) and the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) announced they would be working together to crack down on gun violence.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911.