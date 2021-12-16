Advertisement
Longueuil police cracking down on drug trafficking network
Published Thursday, December 16, 2021 9:03AM EST Last Updated Thursday, December 16, 2021 9:05AM EST
Longueuil police FILE PHOTO. SOURCE: SPAL
Share:
Longueuil police (SPAL) is searching numerous locations Thursday morning as part of a crackdown on drug trafficking.
The raids are part of Projet Maquereau, which focuses on a drug ring called Run 132 that deals principally in cocaine and crack in the Longueuil area.
By 8 a.m., seven locations and two vehicles had been searched.
No arrests have been made.
Longueuil police notes during a raid of the same group on Nov. 18, two firearms and a large number of drugs were seized.
Anyone with information about Run 132 or any other purported criminal group is asked to confidentially call Info-Azimut at 450-646-8500.