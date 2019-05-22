Featured Video
Longueuil police believe safety of missing 17-year-old is in jeopardy
Savana Duval has been missing since May 15.
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, May 22, 2019 5:08PM EDT
Police in Longueuil are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 17-year-old girl.
Savana Duval was last seen on May 15 in Longueuil. Police say they have reason to believe her safety could be in jeopardy.
They say Savana could be anywhere on the South Shore or Montreal.
Savana is 5’3” (160 cm) and 105 lbs. (48 kg), and is white, with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing ripped jeans, a grey hoodie, a dark grey coat, a Nike baseball cap and Timberland-style boots.
Anyone who sees her is asked to contact 911 immediately.
Latest Montreal News
- No charges in connection with death of truck driver on Metropolitan
- Education minister unimpressed by EMSB decision to transfer Galileo building to French system
- Land developer, Montreal baseball investors reach deal on potential stadium site
- 40 residents forced from homes on Tuesday evening as Plateau building collapses
- Police in western Quebec investigate attacks on various public utilities