Police in Longueuil are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 17-year-old girl.

Savana Duval was last seen on May 15 in Longueuil. Police say they have reason to believe her safety could be in jeopardy.

They say Savana could be anywhere on the South Shore or Montreal.

Savana is 5’3” (160 cm) and 105 lbs. (48 kg), and is white, with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing ripped jeans, a grey hoodie, a dark grey coat, a Nike baseball cap and Timberland-style boots.

Anyone who sees her is asked to contact 911 immediately.