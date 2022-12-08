Longueuil police ask for public's help to find two girls last seen Monday
Longueuil police are asking for the public's help to find Jade Fortier, 14, and Zoee Monique Herb, 15, who have not been seen since Monday, Dec. 5, at around 7:45 p.m.
The two girls are said to have been together at the time of their disappearance, police say.
Anyone with information on either of their locations is asked to call 911 immediately.
JADE FORTIER
Jade Fortier was last seen on Monday, Dec. 5 in Longueuil at around 7:45 p.m. Anyone with information on her location should call 911 immediately. (Image source: Longueuil police)
Fortier has fair skin, is 4'6" (1.4 metres), weighs around 110 lbs (50 kilograms), has long brown hair and brown eyes. She speaks French.
She was last seen wearing grey jogging pants, a black sweater, and yellow shoes.
ZOE MONIQUE HERB
Zoe Monique Herb, 15, was last seen in Longueuil on Dec. 5, 2022. Anyone with information on her location should call 911 immediately. (Photo: Longueuil police)
Herb also has fair skin, is 5'1" (1.57 metres), also weighs around 110 lbs (50 kilograms), has blond hair and blue eyes. She also speaks French.
Prior to her disappearance, police say she was wearing blue pants.
