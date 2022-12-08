Longueuil police ask for public's help to find girl, 14, last seen Monday
Longueuil police are asking for the public's help to find 14-year-old Jade Fortier, who has not been seen since Monday, Dec. 5, at around 7:45 p.m.
Fortier has fair skin, is 4'6" (1.4 metres), weighs around 110 lbs (50 kilograms), has long brown hair and brown eyes. She speaks French.
She was last seen wearing grey jogging pants, a black sweater, and yellow shoes.
"Investigation elements lead us to believe that she could be in the presence of Zoee Monique Herb," who, at 15 years old, has also been reported missing, police say. Details on Herb's disappearance are expected to be released soon.
Anyone with information on either of their locations is asked to call 911 immediately.
