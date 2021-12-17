South Shore police are asking people to be on the lookout for a suspect in an ongoing fraud case. Two men working together have been targeting the elderly, police said, and they have photos of one suspect.

In the fraud scheme, one man calls victims on their home phone line and "informs them of abnormal transactions in their bank account," Longueuil police wrote in a release Friday.

The victims appear to be mostly women, according to the language police used.

"He tells her that she is a victim of fraud and asks her to put her bank cards as well as her personal identification numbers (PIN) in an envelope so that a colleague can go and collect them as quickly as possible," police explained.

The rest of the scam happens very fast, with a second man going immediately to the victim's home "to retrieve the envelope," while the victim is still on the phone with the first man.

A man captured on camera by police in connection with the scheme is white, around 25 years old, with long, dark hair tied back.

He's wearing pale jeans and a black Louis Vuitton cap, with a short navy blue bomber jacket with one orange sleeve and one khaki sleeve and a collar that appears to be shearling or sheepskin.

On his feet are red sneakers with white soles and white bands on the outer sides, police said.

They also warned the public to follow these principles at all times: don't give out personal information, and beware of unsolicited calls asking for personal information such as your name, address, date of birth, social insurance number or any banking or credit-card information.

No banking institution will ask you to hand over your debit or credit cards in this way, as well as your PIN number.