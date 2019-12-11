MONTREAL -- Longueuil police on Wednesday arrested a man they say hacked into cellphones.

Pascal Desgagnes is being charged with identity theft, identity fraud, unlawful use of a computer, fraudulent use of a password and mischief with respect to computer data.

Desgagnes is 45 and lives in Quebec City and has no prior convictions.

A Journal de Montreal investigation reported earlier this week that a hacker was targeting dozens of sports stars and celebrities in the United States and in Canada, at random, hacking into their phones to see their text messages and pictures.

The Journal de Montreal identified Quebec radio and TV personality Veronique Cloutier as one of the victims of the hack.

Longueuil police said on Wednesday that Desgagnes had multiple victims in Canada and in the United States.

Police did not say how Desgagnes could have gained access to cellphones.

Officers said they had been investigating Desgagnes since May 2018 when they received a complaint.

The investigation involved searches of Desgagnes' home, online activity and computers. Officers also monitored cellphone tower data before arresting him, police said on Wednesday.

Desgagnes will be detained until his scheduled court appearance tomorrow in Quebec City.