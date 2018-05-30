

CTV Montreal





Longueuil police have arrested four people in connection with a string of drug overdose deaths.

Police officers from Longueuil and Montreal raided a home in Montreal, at Ste. Catherine St. and Davidson St., early Wednesday morning and arrested two men and two women.

The two women, both aged 24, and a 26-year-old man, were expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon to face charges of drug possession and drug trafficking. The women are also facing charges of conspiracy.

A 44-year-old man at the scene was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Officers seized hundreds of doses of drugs including heroin, crystal meth, hash, cannabis, peyote, and GHB.

Police also seized three fake firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Longueuil police began their investigation earlier in the month following multiple deaths due to drug use.

Since May 12 at least seven people have died from overdoses in Longueuil.