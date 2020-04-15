MONTREAL -- Longueuil Police (SPAL) are asking for the public’s help in locating 18-year-old Eric Hilane Amani, who was last seen Wednesday morning in Longueuil.

Le Service de police de l’agglomération de Longueuil (SPAL) recherche Eric Hilane Amani, âgé de 18 ans. Détails en suivant ce lien: https://t.co/bbuRQsgr5x pic.twitter.com/Kxap6cvOQW — Police de Longueuil (@PoliceSPAL) April 16, 2020

Amani is 18 years old, 5’5” and may be wearing a blue and green jacket and a black short-sleeve sweater.

His family fears for his safety, the SPAL says.

Anyone who sees Amani is asked to call 911 immediately.