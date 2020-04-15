MONTREAL -- Longueuil Police (SPAL) are asking for the public’s help in locating 18-year-old Eric Hilane Amani, who was last seen Wednesday morning in Longueuil.

Amani is 18 years old, 5’5” and may be wearing a blue and green jacket and a black short-sleeve sweater.

His family fears for his safety, the SPAL says.

Anyone who sees Amani is asked to call 911 immediately. 