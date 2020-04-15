Longueuil Police are looking for missing 18-year-old man
Published Wednesday, April 15, 2020 9:58PM EDT
Longueuil Police and the family of Eric Hilane Amani are searching for the young man and fear for his safety. He was last seen April 15, 2020 in the morning. SOURCE SPAL
MONTREAL -- Longueuil Police (SPAL) are asking for the public’s help in locating 18-year-old Eric Hilane Amani, who was last seen Wednesday morning in Longueuil.
Amani is 18 years old, 5’5” and may be wearing a blue and green jacket and a black short-sleeve sweater.
His family fears for his safety, the SPAL says.
Anyone who sees Amani is asked to call 911 immediately.