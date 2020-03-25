MONTREAL -- Longueuil police (SPAL) is asking the public’s assistance in locating a man who allegedly robbed a Super C on Taschereau Blvd. and assaulted a security guard.

According to a release from the SPAL, the young man, about 5’5” and 140 pounds, was trying to leave the store with eight concealed beers when he allegedly hit the security guard who was trying to stop him around 8 p.m. on Feb. 17.

Le Service de police de l’agglomération de Longueuil (SPAL) demande l’aide du public afin d’identifier le suspect apparaissant sur les photos ci-dessous. Plus d'info en suivant ce lien: https://t.co/5bdtkvJ5IC pic.twitter.com/gtXVwa5FWK — Police de Longueuil (@PoliceSPAL) March 25, 2020

Longueuil police have not been able to locate the man and are asking for the public’s help.

The man has short black hair, black eyes and was wearing a dark hoodie and grey pants at the time.

Any citizen with information can call 911 anonymously or call the Info-Azimut line at 450-646-8500.