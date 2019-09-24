Police are looking for a suspect in a violent crime that took place in June in Longueuil, and they believe he may be in Mexico.

Longueuil police have issued an arrest warrant for, and are seeking the public's help in finding, Walid Farissi, a 22-year-old resident of Brossard.

Farissi is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, armed assault, assault causing injury and uttering death threats during an altercation that is alleged to have taken place in the parking lot of a business on Taschereau Blvd. in Brossard around 5:30 p.m. on June 23.

Investigators say they have reason to believe Farissi left the country and headed for Mexico shortly after the incident, and they suspect that he may still be there.

As investigators look into that, they are asking anyone with information about Farissi or his whereabouts to contact them, confidentially if needed, at 450-463-7211.