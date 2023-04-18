Longueuil Mayor Catherine Fournier was PQ MNA Harold Lebel's victim

The current mayor of Longueuil, Catherine Fournier, is the victim of the sexual assault committed by former PQ MNA Harold LeBel.

Justice Serge Francoeur, who presided over Harold LeBel's trial, did so at the request of Fournier, who had herself asked that the order prohibiting the disclosure of her identity be lifted.

"For reasons that belong to her and that need not be discussed, the victim requests the lifting of the order prohibiting the publication of her identity," wrote the judge in his decision, handed down on April 6.

FREE, INFORMED AND VOLUNTARY CHOICE

"This choice, as she expresses it in her affidavit in support of the motion and in her testimony, is informed, free, voluntary and with the aim of being able to express herself publicly on her experience through the judicial system. In these circumstances, maintaining the publication ban would prevent her from pursuing this objective," said Francoeur.

On Nov. 21, two days before LeBel's guilty verdict was handed down, Fournier revealed in court that a documentary featuring her is being produced. She added at the time that she had not yet decided whether or not she would testify in public.

"I want to turn these events into something positive and to be able to contribute to society, so I agreed to participate in a documentary where I testify in open view, and it is in this context that I wish to have the publication ban on my identity lifted," the victim explained to the judge on Thursday morning.

NO CONSENT

The sexual assault occurred in the fall of 2017 while Fournier was still a Parti Québécois MNA. She and another woman were accompanying LeBel to his riding of Rimouski. After a day and evening of campaigning in Rimouski, the two women went to LeBel's condo to spend the night.

During his trial, LeBel claimed that he only exchanged a consensual kiss with Fournier before going to bed with her in the living room and falling asleep immediately. The other woman was sleeping in LeBel's room.

Fournier, on the other hand, testified that the kiss in question was not consensual and that LeBel then tried to unhook her bra while she fled to the bathroom, where he tried to enter in vain.

She then said that she went to bed, and the accused lay beside her and touched her for several hours while she was petrified with fear.

DRIVEN BY FEAR

Although the events occurred in Oct. 2017, Fournier did not file a complaint until the summer of 2020, saying she was afraid of the consequences for her and her loved ones.

It was in the wake of the #MeToo movement and, above all, following the accusations made against the former leader of the Parti Québécois, André Boisclair, that she found the courage to file a complaint.

She also consulted specialized organizations to ensure that the law would protect her identity. The police arrested the MNA in Dec. 2020.

SWIFT VERDICT

Following the trial, the jury took only two days to deliberate before returning a guilty verdict on Nov. 23, and LeBel was subsequently sentenced to eight months in jail.

On March 21, LeBel was granted a pre-parole release. This was set for April 16. Since then, LeBel has been staying in a halfway house, where he is undergoing therapy for sexual and emotional problems.

The 60-year-old former PQ MNA admitted to the parole board that he had been assaulted, saying he was "shocked" by Fournier's testimony.

LeBel was first elected in 2014, after three unsuccessful attempts. Re-elected in 2018, he was excluded from the Parti Québécois caucus following his arrest and decided not to run again in the last election because of this trial.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 18, 2023.