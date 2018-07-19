

CTV Montreal





Longueuil police used a stun gun to subdue a man Wednesday evening after he attacked his mother.

The incident took place around 9:15 p.m. in a home on Desaulniers Blvd. in Old Longueuil when police were called to help deal with a despondent man who was threatening to kill himself.

Police officers said that soon after they arrived the 27-year-old man lunged at his 54-year-old mother and cut her with a knife.

Police officers were able to subdue the man and place him under arrest. He will be questioned and police are not yet certain what recommendations they will make regarding criminal charges, if any.

The woman was taken to hospital and treated for her injuries.