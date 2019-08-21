The Boys and Girls Club of Longueuil joined the Cirque du Soleil Wednesday in a specialized day-camp experience in Montreal's neighbourhood of St. Michel.

The Boys and Girls Club of Canada is all about positive relationships and energizing programs, and this week the teens enjoyed authentic circus training with professional acrobats.

They learned spinning plates is more fun than washing them and that human pyramids take strength and build trust between people working together to push themselves.

Balance boards look easy at first but they require fancy footwork and equilibrium does not come easy.

This troop balanced physical activity and creativity in a day-camp experience they can be proud of.