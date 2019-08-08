

Kevin Gould , CTV Montreal





A man who coached junior hockey in Longueuil for years has been charged with sexually assaulting a child.

Longueuil police suspect there may be other alleged victims who have yet to come forward.

Last week officers arrested Normand Brunet, 59, following complaints that he sexually assaulted a child from June 2008 until June 2016.

Brunet is charged with sexual assault, sexual contact with a child, luring a child, and presenting sexually explicit material to a child.

He is also charged with harassing the alleged victim from June 2015 until Aug. 2, 2019, the day of Brunet's arrest.

Under Canadian law the identity of minors who are victims of crimes cannot be disclosed.

Following a court appearance on Thursday Brunet was granted bail.

Brunet is well known on Montreal's south shore for coaching hockey, and this year was named president of College Francais de Longueuil, which plays in the Junior Hockey League of Quebec (LHJAAAQ).

Longueuil police are asking anyone with information or complaints to call them at 450-463-7211.