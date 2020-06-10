MONTREAL -- A cyclist is in hospital in critical condition after being hit by a car at the Coderre St. and Cousineau Blvd. intersection in Longueuil.

The incident took place around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday night when the cyclist, riding along Coderre St., attempted to cross Cousineau Blvd.

The cyclist was immediately taken to a South Shore hospital and investigators were sent to the scene to determine the exact cause of the accident. Cousineau Blvd. was closed between Prince Charles and Coderre Sts. during the analysis but the scene has since been lifted.

“For the moment, the investigation seems to indicate that glare from the sun is the probable cause of this accident,” said Longueuil police spokesperson Marie Beauvais.

The driver was in shock following the incident. Both parties are in their 20s.