MONTREAL -- An animal rescue organization is offering a Montreal-area city an alternative to slaughtering about 15 white-tailed deer living in a local park.

The organization, Animal Sauvetage Rescue, along with well-known Montreal lawyer Anne-France Goldwater, say they will relocate the animals to a sanctuary free of charge.

There are other options out there, too, Goldwater told CTV News.

"They're going to have to find another solution. And the other solution, I'm going to pay for it, because all you have to do is give the lady deers contraception," she said.

"And the contraception, called Spayvac, costs $100 to $200 a dose to administer."

The city of Longueuil, meanwhile, has already laid traps for the deer, and says enough has been said on the subject. Deer relocation isn't often successful anyway, said a spokesperson for the city.

Longeuil obtained a permit to cull roughly half the 30 white-tailed deer living in Michel-Chartrand Park; officials say the deer population is twice what the park can support.

Longeuil's plan has faced fierce opposition, and police have made arrests in connection with alleged threats against the mayor and local officials.

Animal Sauvetage Rescue presented a plan today that would see the animals trapped, treated by a veterinarian and transported safely to a refuge without cost to taxpayers.

Goldwater says she wants to urgently discuss the issue with Longueuil city officials before considering legal action.

She said she also wants city officials to rethink the part of the plan about donating the venison to food banks.

"This is pretty disgusting," she said. "I think we're a pretty rich province and we can donate food to the poor without having to kill Bambi and her whole family."

--With files from The Canadian Press