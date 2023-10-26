MONTREAL
Montreal

Longueuil can proceed with planned deer cull once and for all: judge

The City of Longueuil may allow controlled crossbow hunting to counter the overpopulation of deer in Michel-Chartrand Park, as initially decided by the Superior Court on Aug. 31.

After a four-day hearing, Judge Bernard Jolin rejected a request for judicial review, which aimed to annul the Quebec Wildlife Ministry's decision to authorize the deer cull.

The herd at Michel-Chartrand Park exceeds 100 deer, while experts estimate the park's capacity to be around 20.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 26, 2023.  

