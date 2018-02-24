

The Canadian Press





After 42 years in politics, Parti Quebecois MNA Francois Gendron is calling it a career.

The longtime Abitibi-Ouest representative will announce his retirement in La Sarre at a party general meeting.

The 73-year-old Gendron will remain in office until the provincial election in October. He was first elected in 1976 as part of the Rene Levesque government.

Since then, he has held several cabinet positions, including minister of planning, education public services and natural resources.

Following the resignation of leader Andre Boisclair in 2007, Gendron was named interim leader until the party elected Pauline Marois as its new chief.

Gendron’s departure is the latest in a string of retirements for the PQ. MNAs Nicole Leger, Alexandre Cloutier, Agnes Mailtais and Claude Cousineau have all recently announced their intentions to leave politics in October.