

CTV Montreal





Longtime community and political activist Lucia Kowaluk has passed away.

According to a family member, Kowaluk died Friday night at the age of 84 after a long illness.

For decades, she was a driving force behind the Milton Park Citizens committee, as well as the Montreal Urban Ecology Centre.

Kowaluk faced down bulldozers to save buildings in her neighbourhood, and campaigned for nuclear disarmament.

She also helped establish one of the largest cooperative housing projects in North America.

Plateau mayor and executive committee member Luc Ferrandez took to Twitter to express his condolences, calling Kowaluk a "pillar of the Milton Park community."