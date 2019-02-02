Featured Video
Longtime community organizer Lucia Kowaluk passes away at 84
Kowaluk, who passed away Friday at the age of 84, faced down bulldozers to save buildings in her neighbourhood, and campaigned for nuclear disarmament. (CTV Montreal)
Published Saturday, February 2, 2019 5:41PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 2, 2019 5:43PM EST
Longtime community and political activist Lucia Kowaluk has passed away.
According to a family member, Kowaluk died Friday night at the age of 84 after a long illness.
For decades, she was a driving force behind the Milton Park Citizens committee, as well as the Montreal Urban Ecology Centre.
Kowaluk faced down bulldozers to save buildings in her neighbourhood, and campaigned for nuclear disarmament.
She also helped establish one of the largest cooperative housing projects in North America.
Plateau mayor and executive committee member Luc Ferrandez took to Twitter to express his condolences, calling Kowaluk a "pillar of the Milton Park community."
Very saddened to learn of the death last night of Lucia Kowaluk, social justice advocate, community activist and pillar of the Milton Park community on the Plateau.— Luc Ferrandez (@LucFerrandez) February 2, 2019
