While much attention in the lead up to next week’s federal attention is on the major parties, two independent candidates in Montreal ridings are hoping to pull surprise wins.

Julien Cote, who is running in Lasse-Emard-Verdun, said he realizes the odds are against him but believes he still has a chance at proving victorious. Cote is running on a platform of tax breaks for shopping at local stores, a message he believes is resonating.

“People are ready to move on to something new,” he said. “We’ve tried the party system for a few decades and the result is that a lot of people in Canada are not satisfied with their lives.”

He stumbled upon a surprising gimmick, putting his cell phone number on his campaign posters and asking voters to call him.

“Most people are positive,” he said. “No crank calls.”

While Cote is by his own admission not an experienced campaigner, in the neighbouring riding of Ville-Marie-Sud-Ouest-Ile-des-Soeurs Louise O’Sullivan is touting her political experience as a reason to vote for her.

“I know Montreal, I know the downtown core,” she said. “I represented 28 boroughs in Montreal.”

O’Sullivan has previously served on Montreal’s executive committee and ran for mayor of the city in 2009. In 2006 she fan for federal office as a Conservative in Westmount-Ville-Marie but was defeated by Liberal Lucienne Robillard.

O’Sullivan is running this time around on a pro-business platform as well as pushing for a second bridge from Nun’s Island to Verdun. She said breaking away from the party system allows her to express her own ideas.

“Montreal needs a voice that represents the people and not a party line,” she said.

Both ridings are currently considered safely Liberal ones.