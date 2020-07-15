Advertisement
Long-term care workers hold memorial in Laval for those who died of COVID-19
Published Wednesday, July 15, 2020 1:09PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, July 15, 2020 1:18PM EDT
LAVAL -- It was an emotional morning in Laval, where a memorial was held Wednesday for people who died of COVID-19.
The event was organized by the workers' union at the long-term care residence in Sainte-Dorothee, one the seniors' homes hardest-hit by the virus.
Watch the video by Amanda Kline for more details.
