MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Long lines formed as voters rushed to register for EMSB election amid concerns over process

    Voters lined up outside the English Montreal School Board offices on the final night to register for the upcoming school board election.
    Hundreds of would-be voters waited outside the English Montreal School Board (EMSB) offices on Tuesday, the last night to register for the upcoming school board election on Nov. 3.  

    Many individuals in line criticized the registration process, saying it was not conducive to voting.They explained that the earlier registration times were not convenient, leaving them no choice but to show up during the EMSB office’s extended hours on Tuesday night.

    Some of those waiting in line said they could not wait for their number to be called. They are concerned that a low registration turnout will be interpreted as a lack of interest by the CAQ government, which has previously attempted to eliminate English school board elections, citing insufficient interest as the reason.  

    -With files from Caroline van Vlaardingen

