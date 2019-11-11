MONTREAL – If you’ve procrastinated over changing your winter tires, you might find yourself in a bit of a line-up Monday.

At Pneus Gordons on Cavendish Boulevard, at least 30 people have been waiting in line since 4:30 a.m.; doors opened at 6:45 a.m.

The workshop says it only takes the first 20 to 25 people in the queue – and most cars won’t be done until the end of the day.

A lineup of about 30 people waiting to get snow tires on at Gordon’s! #CJAD800 pic.twitter.com/2hOQLGwAyW — Elizabeth Zogalis (@EZogalis) November 11, 2019

One employee, Alex Senecal, explains the last-minute backlog happens every year.

His advice: book your appointments in advance so you can get your car back within the hour.

In October, CAA-Quebec warned that Quebecers should install their winter tires as soon as possible – ideally just as the temperatures dip below seven degrees Celcius.

Waiting until the first snowfall of the season, as many Quebecers do, is too late, the agency warned.

Montreal’s first winter storm is expected to hit this week, with Environment Canada forecasting between 15 and 20 cm of snow and strong winds.

The winter tire deadline in Quebec is Dec. 1.