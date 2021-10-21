MONTREAL -- A lockdown has been lifted for two high schools in Lachute, according to the local school board.

Students and staff at Laurentian Regional High School and Polyvalente Lavigne -- both in the same building off Argenteuil Avenue in Lachute -- were placed under lockdown after reports a man who may have been armed with a knife was spotted nearby at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday.



The schools were put on lockdown and police were been searching the streets nearby. No arrests have been made so far, said Sgt. Mario Tessier of the Surete du Quebec.

The Wilfrid Laurier School Board emailed parents at 3:45 to tell them the order had been lifted.



"Please expect bus delays of 20-25 minutes this afternoon," the notice read.

Police could not confirm if the police operation was ongoing or had ended.

No arrests had been made by 5 p.m., though the SQ says officers met with a teenager who resembles the suspect.

This story will be updated.