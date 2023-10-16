Montreal

    • Lockdown lifted at Montreal-area high school; police say threat was 'unfounded'

    Longueuil police lifted a lockdown at a South Shore high school Monday afternoon after a threat was reported earlier in the school day.

    Police announced on social media that after an investigation at École Secondaire André-Laurendeau, in the city's Saint-Hubert borough, they deemed the threat to be "unfounded."

    Police went to the school shortly after 1:25 p.m. after receiving a 911 call.

    No injuries were reported.

