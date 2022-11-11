Lockdown lifted after police make 2 arrests at Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que. college

A 19-year-old man wearing a bulletproof vest and a minor girl were arrested Friday morning after a junior college south of Montreal went into lockdown, police say.

Around 9:40 a.m., police said they received a call from the Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu college (CEGEP) on Du Seminaire Boulevard for a man inside exhibiting "suspicious" behaviour.

Students at Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu college (CEGEP) are on lockdown on Nov. 11 2022. (Marie-Pier Boucher/Noovo Info)

It is not yet clear what the behaviour was or whether the man had a connection to the college. He was arrested around 10 a.m.

A woman who is under 18 was also arrested around that time. It's unknown if she was also inside the school at any point.

There were no reports of injuries or any type of weapons or explosives, St-Jean-sur-Richelieu police spokesperson Sgt. Jérémie Lévesque told reporters. One pregnant woman was sent to hospital as a precautionary measure, he said.

The lockdown was lifted early Friday afternoon as students were escorted out of the building. Classes were cancelled for the rest of the day.

Woman arrested at CEGEP Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu (image: Laurence Bilodeau, student)



A video of the arrests shows the man dressed in a white long-sleeved shirt, dark cargo pants and what police have confirmed as a bulletproof vest. He is seen kneeling in front of police with his hands behind his head.

The video also shows the woman, wearing a black shirt, grey jacket and green cargo pants, also on her knees. An officer is pulling her hands behind her back, presumably to handcuff her.

A third person was intercepted by police, but has since been let go after officers determined he or she did not have a link to the incident.

Two young people, a man and a woman, were arrested at CEGEP Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, south of Montreal (images: Noovo Info / Laurence Bilodeau)

'I TOLD MY MOM THAT I LOVED HER'

The school sent a notice to students and staff Friday morning to stay inside their classrooms and to barricade themselves, causing panic for some students who were left in the dark about what was going on.

One student told CTV News she was barricaded in her classroom of about 30 students for more than three hours and while she was in lockdown she exchanged text messages — some of them emotional ones — with her mother.

"I really thought I could die, honestly," said Marie-Pier Pelletier, after being let out of the school.

"I told my mom that I loved her because I didn't know what was going to happen."

"She told me to calm down, and to breathe and that everything was going to be okay. I know that she's stressed also. But she tried to comfort me and it worked."

After she was allowed to leave the school she said she was planning to go home and give her mother a hug.

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu police set up a security perimeter around the college and told the public is asked to stay away from the site, including students and parents.

Students barricaded themselves inside CEGEP Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu (Source: Laurence Bilodeau, Cégep de Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu student / Noovo Info)

STUDENTS BARRICADED THEIR CLASSROOMS

Annie Metivier, an interior design technician at the college, said that she and four others -- a colleague and three students -- barricaded themselves in their classroom.

"I'm still barricaded, and we don't know anything … We're following the information on social media and from our friends outside," said Metivier in an exchange through Facebook Messenger with The Canadian Press.

"We are five in my office at the moment, and we turned off the lights because that was what we were instructed to do."

Police spokeswoman Const. Barbara-Ann Dion said officers were searching the campus room by room.

Metivier said she wanted the police operation to be over.

"We're fine yes … stressed but it's fine. We just can't wait for all of this to end," she said. "I saw the police with their guns next to my office because I had to go back and lock a door that a teacher had unlocked adjacent to my office. They told me to 'hurry, hurry up and lock yourself in' … seeing the police with their weapons ready to shoot … it increases the stress."

Vanessa Nadeau, 17, was en route to the school for a 10 a.m. class when the lockdown occurred. Speaking to CTV News on college grounds, she said she's been texting with her friends stuck inside to make sure they're okay.

"We want to wait [here] because we want to make sure they're fine," she said.

Officers were still on scene as the investigation continued Friday afternoon.

With files from CTV Montreal's Kelly Greig and The Canadian Press