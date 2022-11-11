Lockdown at Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Que. college; two arrests made

A lockdown is currently in place at the Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu college (CEGEP), and at least two people have been arrested.

Students and staff have been ordered to barricade themselves in a closed room and turn off the lights, according to a statement from CEGEP director Nathalie Beaudoin on the school's website.

Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu police have established a security perimeter around the college in Quebec's Monteregie region, south of Montreal, and the public is asked to stay away from the site, including students and parents.

Police received a call from the CEGEP on Du Seminaire Boulevard around 9:40 a.m. concerning a man inside exhibiting "suspicious" behaviour.

Students at Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu college (CEGEP) are on lockdown on Nov. 11 2022. (Marie-Pier Boucher/Noovo Info)

It is not yet clear what the behaviour was or whether the man was armed. It appears he was wearing a tactical vest.

He was arrested around 10:00 a.m. As of 11:30, the lockdown is still in place.

A woman was also arrested. It's unknown if she was also inside the school at any point.



Woman arrested at CEGEP Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu (image: Laurence Bilodeau, student)Both suspects appear to be between 25 and 30 years old, police say.

A video of the arrests shows the man, dressed in a white long-sleeved shirt, black vest and dark cargo pants, kneeling in front of police with his hands behind his head.

The camera then pans to the woman, wearing a black shirt, gray jacket and green cargo pants, also on her knees. An officer is pulling her hands behind her back, presumably to handcuff her.

Students barricaded themselves inside CEGEP Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu (Source: Laurence Bilodeau, Cégep de Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu student / Noovo Info)

Officers are still canvassing the area.

No injuries have been reported.

Police would not disclose whether the suspects are connected to the school.



Beaudoin said all school activities will be cancelled for the remainder of the day.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.