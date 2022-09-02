'Lock the doors': Quebecers get emergency alert warning of 'armed and dangerous' suspect in Gaspesie

Quebecers got an emergency alert on their phones Friday afternoon warning of an armed and dangerous suspect in the Gaspesie region.

"Avoid the area," read the alert sent following an incident in the Saint-Elzéar-de-Bonaventure area. "If you are in the affected area, shelter indoors, lock the doors, stay away from windows and follow the instructions of local authorities."

Police say the man was spotted at the corner of Central Road and Rte. De l'Est. He is 5'10" (1.78 metres) tall and weighs about 180 lbs. (82 kgs). He is white, with brown hair and green eyes. He was wearing jeans, a black top with a Jack Daniels logo and motorcycle boots.

According to Stephane Tremblay, a spokesperson for the Surete du Quebec, the man in his 50s was found to be in a mental crisis in his home in St-Elzear-de-Bonaventure, about 900 kilometres northeast of Montreal, around 2 a.m. Friday.

The man was later discovered to be armed and last seen to be wandering around in the forest near the town, which has a population of about 400 residents.

An emergency alert was mistakenly sent out to the entire province, Tremblay said, although it was actually intended only for people in the region where the town is located.

Anynone who sees the suspect should call 911.

-- More details to come. Published with files from Max Harrold.