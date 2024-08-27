Local business donating free appliances to West Island residents after the flood

A business on Montreal's West Island is stepping up to help people affected by the catastrophic Aug. 9 flooding by replacing damaged appliances for free.

"Home of the Clearance Man" crews are showing up at residents' homes with fridges, stoves and other appliances for those who have lost nearly everything during the flood.

Pierrefonds resident Deanna Howard lost everything in her newly renovated basement during the storm.

"For someone on a low income, four people in one house, no applainces [it's huge], while trying to salvage your own stuff," she said.

She saw the organization's page on social media and asked if they could help. They gave her three appliances.

Dave Shapiro runs the page and said he has a trailer full of repurposed machines that he's been donating to people who clearly need it.

"We were able to distribute it to people - washer, dryer - to people who suffered in the flood and now we put the word out we're accepting donations," said Sharipo. "We're picking it up, cleaning it, [and] we explain we're not making any money, just distributing it to people who need it."

Howard said she and her son Ryan have a lot left to do but the donations lifted her spirits while lowering the costs of starting anew.

"They brought it in for free, and it touches my heart," she said. "I'm overwhelmed by the kindness."

Shapiro said that after 10 years in business on Ste. Charles Boulevard, he wanted to give back to the community.

"This business was built by the community and the people that supported us," he said. "So we figured the best way to give back to the local community who helped us get to where we are."