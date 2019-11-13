MONTREAL - Health Canada issued on Wednesday a recall for lobster in brine and crab in brine products sold at a Montreal store.

Lobster in brine and crab in brine products were sold in unlabelled mason jars with no labels out of Marche D&G at 1006 Saint-Laurent Blvd. They should not be consumed according to the agency.

Health Canada said the products might permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum, a dangerous bacteria which causes the serious illness known as botulism.

Botulism is known to cause paralysis.

"Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick," Health Canada wrote in the recall.

"Symptoms in adults can include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking or including slurred speech, and a change in sound of voice, including hoarseness."

"Symptoms of foodborne botulism in children can include difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, generalized weakness and paralysis. In all cases, botulism does not cause a fever. In severe cases of illness, people may die."