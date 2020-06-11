MONTREAL -- As the province of Quebec moves towards deconfinement, the $2-an-hour premium paid to employees in working in supermarkets is coming to an end.

On Thursday, Loblaws said though the bonus its employees have been receiving will end on June 13, it plans to offer those who were on the ground during the height of the pandemic a one-time reward.

These lump sums will cost the company $25 million, management said.

When asked, management at Metro – another major grocery store in the province – did not want to reveal whether or not it will extend its employees’ premiums.

A member of the communications team at Olymel, Richard Vigneault, said Olymel's employees will benefit from bonuses until June 22.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2020.