    • Loaded firearm, ammunition and drugs seized in Quebec City

    Quebec City police (SPVQ) have arrested a 41-year-old man following a search that led to the discovery of a loaded firearm and ammunition.

    The suspect was arrested Monday by officers with Project MALSAIN as part of an investigation into drug trafficking.

    The operation took place at a residence in the Sainte-Foy area.

    Police seized a loaded .12-gauge shotgun, around a hundred rounds of .12-gauge ammunition, nearly a dozen rounds of 9-millimetre ammunition, hashish, cocaine, cash and other items related to drug trafficking.

    Police say the suspect is in custody and is expected to appear at the Quebec City courthouse on Tuesday.

    The nature of the charges that could be laid remains unknown.

    Project MALSAIN, an initiative by Quebec City police, was launched nearly five years ago to counter an increase in violence linked to drug trafficking by organized crime.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 12, 2023. 

