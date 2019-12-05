MONTREAL -- Liver pate sold in Quebec by Saucissons d'Antan has been recalled due to possible contamination by Listeria monocytogenes.

Units of the product produced between Nov. 21 and having a best-before date of Dec. 5 are covered by the recall issued Thursday by the Ministere de l'Agriculture, des Pecheries et de l'Alimentation (MAPAQ).

The product may carry a store label that does not contain the name of the producer, Saucissons d'Antan, MAPAQ warns.

The company has voluntarily recalled the product, which has so far not been linked to any reported illnesses.

People who have purchased the product are asked not to consume it but to either return it to the point of purchase or to throw it out.

Even if the product looks and smells safe enough to eat, MAPAQ warns that consuming anything tainted by Listeria monocytogenes could cause listeria, a food-borne disease that could cause high fever, strong headaches, neck stiffness and nausea.

Pregnant women, elderly people, children as well as people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable.