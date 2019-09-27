LIVE: Tens of thousands are in the streets of Montreal for the massive climate change march
Demonstrators take part in a climate protest in Montreal on Friday Sept. 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
CTV News Staff
Published Friday, September 27, 2019 10:02AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 27, 2019 2:17PM EDT
Upwards of 300,000 protestors are expected at Friday's climate change march in Montreal, including Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg and at least two federal party leaders (Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau, who met with Thunberg ahead of the march, and Green Party leader Elizabeth May.
The march is expected to run into Friday evening, and CTV journalists are in the field reporting live.
Follow their live reporting below throughout the march:
