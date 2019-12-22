MONTREAL -- True to their tradition, the Little Brothers are mobilizing during this holiday season to break the loneliness of those they call their 'Elder Friends'.

In Quebec, nearly 1,100 volunteers have chosen to celebrate Christmas this year in the company of single elderly people. On December 24, they will meet those who cannot travel to give them gift baskets, whether at home, in seniors' residences, in CHSLDs, or even in hospitals. Then, on Christmas Day, seniors will take part in 15 large receptions all over Quebec.

Les préparatifs vont bon train chez #LesPetitsFrères! Emballages-cadeaux, coffrets-surprises, préparation de délicieux repas de Noël, visites à domicile; Les Petits Frères s’assurent de célébrer de Noël en grand!



Vous désirez soutenir nos actions ? https://t.co/Uut4I2iJHb pic.twitter.com/WgxBEZeAcW — Les Petits Frères (@pfquebec) December 19, 2019

In Montreal, no less than 450 guests are expected for the traditional Christmas dinner, which is in its 34th year.

Executive director Caroline Sauriol explained that the Little Brothers focus their efforts on people aged 75 and over, who often go through a transition period during when they lose loved ones, as well as some of their abilities.

"Our passion is to find these people who turn in on themselves and to tell them that these years that they have left, even if there are difficulties ahead, they can be pleasant, happy, warm and that we are going to be with them for this whole period," she said.

The "Elder Friends" currently have 17 centenarians in their ranks, and the average age is 85. Volunteers support the elders all year round.

"To change the life of an isolated person, it is not just a matter of going to see them once. There is no question of boredom. We have to have a connection with them. They have to feel that they matter to someone," said Sauriol.

"This is what gives these people a place in the world. When people say 'God forgot me' or 'If I die, no one will notice,'" she continued. "It’s that terrible feeling. It’s as if our life was over before its time."

Volunteer work is of particular importance to her at this time of year.

"When it comes to the holiday season, the loneliness and the isolation is absolutely cruel. These are really celebrations in which the family is celebrated. People who are alone see the ads on TV and everyone around them is in a festive mode," said Sauriol.

She underlined that the volunteers are often young retirees who begin to 'wonder about old age when they themselves see it dawning on the horizon.'

Others have transformed their long-standing commitment into a true family tradition. Sauriol cites as an example a volunteer who was involved with the Little Brothers in the company of her mother and who continues to carry the torch now that the latter is no longer in good health.

In an interview with The Canadian Press, the executive director of Little Brothers paid tribute to the generosity of the volunteers, but also of the general public, which provides most of the organization's funding through its donations. The Little Brothers hope to be able to expand beyond the 11 administrative regions where they are present today, as the aging population is a trend that will continue to expand for several more decades.

The Institut de la Statistique du Québec currently counts nearly 700,000 Quebecers aged 75 and over.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2019.