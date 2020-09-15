QUEBEC CITY -- There are now 272 Quebec schools that have reported at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 since the start of the school year, according to the latest government data.

The figures published Thursday by the education ministry concern pre-school, elementary and high schools, both in the public and private sectors and showed an increase of 25 schools since its last report.

The number of diagnosed infections among students and staff now stands at 507.

The vast majority of cases are in the public sector with 429 of the total cases, while there are 78 cases in the private sector.

There have been 189 class closures since the start of the school year, the ministry reported, counting 144 in public schools and 45 in private schools.



This story will be updated regularly.