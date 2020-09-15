QUEBEC CITY -- There are now 1,063 Quebec schools that have reported at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 since the start of the school year, according to the latest government data. Of them, 799 are dealing with active cases.

The figures published by the education ministry concern pre-school, elementary, high schools both in the public and private sectors -- and for the first time, vocational and adult education centres.

The number of diagnosed infections among students and staff now stands at 3,650 total, with 1,988 active cases -- 1,601 of which are in the public sector and 387 in private education.

The vast majority of cases so far have been in the public sector with 3,011 of the cumulative total, while there have been 639 cases in the private sector. Since the beginning of the school year, 2,918 students have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and 732 teachers.

There have been 1,042 class closures, the ministry reported, counting 832 in public schools and 210 in private schools.

Quebec reported in its latest update that 1,662 students and staff have recovered from COVID-19 and returned to school.