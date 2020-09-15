QUEBEC CITY -- There are now 916 Quebec schools that have reported at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 since the start of the school year, according to the latest government data. Of them, 729 are dealing with active cases.

The figures published by the education ministry concern pre-school, elementary, high schools both in the public and private sectors -- and for the first time, vocational and adult education centres.

The number of diagnosed infections among students and staff now stands at 2,832 total, with 1,647 active cases -- 1,342 of which are in the public sector and 305 in private education.

The vast majority of cases so far have been in the public sector with 2,339 of the cumulative total, while there have been 493 cases in the private sector. Since the beginning of the school year, 2,248 students have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and 584 teachers.

There are currently 930 class closures, the ministry reported, counting 758 in public schools and 172 in private schools.

Quebec reported in its latest update that 1,185 students and staff have recovered from COVID-19 and returned to school.