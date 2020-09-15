QUEBEC CITY -- There are now 635 Quebec schools that have reported at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 since the start of the school year, according to the latest government data. Of them, 512 are dealing with active cases.

The figures published by the education ministry concern pre-school, elementary, high schools both in the public and private sectors -- and for the first time, vocational and adult education centres.

The number of diagnosed infections among students and staff now stands at 1,640 total, with 1,043 active cases -- 850 of which are in the public sector and 193 in private education.

The vast majority of cases so far have been in the public sector with 1,364 of the cumulative total, while there have been 276 cases in the private sector. Since the beginning of the school year, 1,319 students have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and 321 teachers.

There have been 618 class closures since the start of the school year, the ministry reported, counting 507 in public schools and 111 in private schools.

Quebec reported in its latest update that 597 students and staff have recovered from COVID-19 and returned to school.