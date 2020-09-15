QUEBEC CITY -- There are now 457 Quebec schools that have reported at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 since the start of the school year, according to the latest government data.

The figures published by the education ministry concern pre-school, elementary, high schools both in the public and private sectors -- and for the first time, vocational and adult education centres.

The number of diagnosed infections among students and staff now stands at 1,047 total, with 648 active cases -- 530 of which are in the public sector and 118 in private education.

The vast majority of cases so far have been in the public sector with 876 of the cumulative total, while there have been 171 cases in the private sector. Since the beginning of the school year, 839 students have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and 208 teachers.

There have been 359 class closures since the start of the school year, the ministry reported, counting 299 in public schools and 60 in private schools.

Quebec reported in its latest update that 399 students and staff have recovered from COVID-19 and returned to school.